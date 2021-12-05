Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

It hasn’t been a very fruitful few weeks for Colts wideout Michael Pittman Jr. Will he get back on track in Week 13 against the Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

When Pittman saw Houston in Week 6, he was held to a 2-35-0 line on three targets. He then proceeded to go ham in his next three games, tallying 19 receptions on 25 targets for 255 yards and four scores. And since? Well, his production has swooned again. Pittman hasn’t scored nor topped five catches nor exceeded 75 yards since Week 9. He saw double-digit looks versus the Bucs in Week 12 but came away with just 53 yards on four receptions. The fear this week is that the Colts won’t need to throw much to defeat the Texans with ease. That’s a big reason why Pittman disappointed in that earlier meeting.

However, he is still clearly the No. 1 wide receiver in this offense and has already displayed special big-play ability, especially in the red zone. Just throw it up the 6-foot-4 USC product; he’ll climb the ladder.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Low usage is a bit of a concern here, but Pittman’s alpha role in this passing offense as well as his touchdown equity help him retain weekly WR2 value. Start him.