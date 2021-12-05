Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines has been relegated to being a breather back as Jonathan Taylor has turned into possibly the best RB in football. Do better things await Hines in Week 13 against the Texans?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Yeah, probably not. The matchup on paper is fine as Houston has allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs and gave up more than 170 ground yards to the Colts when the two teams met in Week 6. But again, it was Taylor doing almost all of the heavy lifting. Hines was left with just five touches (four carries, one reception) for 22 scoreless yards. And that game was out of hand by the middle of the third quarter. Hines has handled the ball just 15 times over the past three weeks. If you’re considering him this week, you are basically hoping that he breaks off a long run on one of his few chances or gets an extended look during garbage time. That’s not a comfortable spot to be in.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Hines. He’s just not getting enough work on a weekly basis to matter.