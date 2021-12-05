Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz shined, especially in the first half, in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A much easier test awaits Indy this Sunday in the form of the Houston Texans. Might that be a bad thing for his fantasy outlook? Let’s discuss.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

The Colts went pass-heavy against the Bucs’ defense in Week 12 and it worked for most of the day. Wentz ended up with 306 yards and three touchdowns. However, he also had three turnovers, all of which came in the second half. This week, Wentz may not need to do much at all. He didn’t in Week 6, when the Colts romped over the Texans, 31-3. Predicting game script is always risky, but it’s not as if Houston has vastly improved since that date. Its offense is toothless, and its defense has allowed the second-most rushing yards in the NFL. In that first meeting, Wentz attempted only 20 passes, completing 11 for 223 yards and two scores. A repeat of something like that is definitely in the cards, so if you need a quarterback with a higher ceiling in Week 13, perhaps look somewhere else.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wentz is a high-floor, low-ceiling QB2 this week. You can do better and sit him in one-quarterback formats.