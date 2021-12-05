Nico Collins start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We’ve seen hints of the potential that rookie wideout Nico Collins possesses this season. But what lies in his immediate future this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Nico Collins

Collins checks all of the boxes for athleticism. Big, strong, fast, etc. And he’s used those attributes to pop off some big plays for the Texans, albeit sparingly. He’ll be better off once he polishes up on the fundamentals of being an NFL wideout (and once Houston finds its franchise quarterback).

For now, however, he’s basically relegated to being a guy who gets a couple of shots per game to make something happen and little else. Here’s his average stat line over the past six games: 4.2 targets, 2.7 catches, 31.5 yards. He has yet to score this season, which is a little odd for someone who can stretch the field.

Maybe he gets off the schneid this Sunday against the Colts, who have allowed an NFL-high 17 touchdowns to wide receivers. But It’s best to not mess around with Collins in redraft leagues right now. He’s a much greater dynasty commodity.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him.