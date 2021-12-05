Danny Amendola start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Danny Amendola is still chugging along in the NFL at age 36. After seeing at least five targets in four of his past five games, is Amendola worth consideration for your Week 13 fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Danny Amendola

The slot receiver should see another five-plus looks this week in a game where Houston is heavy underdogs against the Colts. The problem is he just doesn’t do much with what he’s given. He’s averaging less than eight yards per catch and has been held to fewer than 50 yards throughout 2021. Big plays have never really been his calling card and now that he’s in his 13th season, they are completely nonexistent. It doesn’t help that he is tied to one of the least explosive offenses in the league. Indy’s coverage schemes are pretty soft, but there is little optimism here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Amendola is not a fantasy option outside of the deepest PPR leagues known to man.