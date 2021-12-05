Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Brandin Cooks is by far the most starter-worthy player in fantasy among Houston Texans receivers. How will he fare this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks paid off in Week 12 against the Jets thanks to a long TD grab. Outside of that one play he caught two of four targets for five yards. However, you know that kind of big-play ability is a part of Cooks’ game. Although the looks weren’t plentiful in that game, he did receive 14 targets from Tyrod Taylor just a few weeks ago and should continue to be a target hog as the clear alpha in this receiving corps.

The Colts present a fairly positive matchup for Cooks; Indy has allowed the sixth-most catches and the seventh-most DraftKings points per game to WRs this season. And no team has allowed more touchdowns to wideouts than the Colts’ 17.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a week where we won’t have the likes of Davante Adams, D.J. Moore and Deebo Samuel available, Cooks is a solid WR3 start in 12-team leagues. He is questionable with a non-COVID illness, but he was able to practice on Friday and there are reports that he’ll play.