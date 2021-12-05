Rex Burkhead start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Rex Burkhead has received a significant workload in each of the past two weeks. Will that lead to fantasy success for him in Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Rex Burkhead

Burkhead has split touches and snaps with David Johnson pretty evenly during that two-game span, but he has a little bit brighter outlook heading into this Sunday. For one, although Burkhead is far from anyone’s ideal of a lead back, he definitely looks like the better player on film right now compared to DJ. He’s also a competent receiver and, with Johnson fighting through an injury that sidelined him multiple times in Week 12, Burkhead could see even more work this Sunday.

The former Patriot played a season-high 61 percent of the snaps versus the Jets. He came away with 54 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches. The Colts have allowed the eighth-fewest DraftKings points per game to RBs, but they were just steamrolled by Leonard Fournette last week and have allowed six running back TDs in their past four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Burkhead is nothing special, but he could handle 15 touches in this game with room for more if Johnson can’t suit up. Burkhead should be on fantasy benches in standard leagues, but those in deeper PPR formats could do worse if they really need a flex.