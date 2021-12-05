David Johnson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Texans are going to run David Johnson back out there this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. Is he up for the challenge in Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

It’s just painful to watch Johnson these days. It’s hard to believe that he won’t even be 30 years old for a couple more weeks. The former fantasy star has been totally worn down by injuries. Even in a prime spot last week versus the Jets and without Phillip Lindsay around, Johnson could pick up only 36 yards on 10 rushes. He added two catches for 16 yards — and three visits to the medical tent. He should still be able to go this Sunday.

The Colts were bullied by another big back, Leonard Fournette, in Week 12. He scored four times and racked up 131 yards from scrimmage. But he still has life in his legs; it just doesn’t appear as if Johnson has anything left.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson is nothing more than a desperation flex option in deeper leagues where you are just hoping he falls into the end zone to be worth your while. You can sit him.