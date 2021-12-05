Tyrod Taylor start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Tyrod Taylor has pieced together multi-score performances in each of the past two weeks. What can he accomplish versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13?

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor

Taylor might have to throw more often this week as Houston is 8.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, that may not be best for his fantasy outlook given Houston’s lackluster group of receivers and the fact that the Colts have forced 10 quarterback turnovers in their past six games. That stretch includes weeks where that defense generally put the clamps on Josh Allen and Tom Brady.

Taylor could find success as a runner, similar to how Lamar Jackson and Ryan Tannehill topped 50 ground yards against Indianapolis earlier this year. But it’s likely he will also mix in a turnover or two and not get enough done through the air to be starter-worthy in one-QB leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tyrod in Week 13.