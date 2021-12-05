Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a big divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has had an up and down season to say the least.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

In 11 games thus far, Bridgewater has thrown for 2,518 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions. His QBR is 50.1% which ranks 20th in the NFL. He’s also rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns. While he’s played in every game this season, he has taken some injuries which have forced his backup Drew Locke to play some snaps.

The Kansas City Chiefs passing defense allows 252.7 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. However, they’ve improved since the beginning of the season when they ranked dead last. While Denver has been inconsistent this season, they still are in the playoff hun and Sunday’s game means a ton. If they want a shot, they need Bridgewater to have a big game. I don't see that happening however.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Bridgewater should sit this week.