Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a big divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Running back Javonte Williams was drafted to be the star back in Denver for the future. The Broncos are taking their time with him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

This season, Williams has run the ball 117 times for 568 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 27 receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy wise, he’s been one of the better rookie running backs, but that was expected given the fact that he was a day two pick. I think Gordon will continue to be the lead back if they’re in playoff contention. However, if they fall off, I would expect Williams to become the main guy in Denver’s backfield, especially with Gordon in the last year of his contract.

The Kansas City Chiefs rushing defense allows 111.6 rushing yards per game which ranks 15th in the NFL. Just like their passing defense, their run defense has improved as the season has went on. With Gordon out for this game, Williams gains considerable fantasy value as the No. 1 guy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams should start in all formats with Gordon out.