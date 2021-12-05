Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a big divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was expected to have a breakout year following a stellar rookie season. That hasn’t exactly been the case so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

In just five games, Jeudy has 24 receptions for 253 yards and has yet to get in the end zone. In the season-opener, Judy suffered an ankle injury forcing him to miss six games. He’s coming off a game where he had two receptions for 25 yards. The Broncos need to get him more involved if they want to make a run to the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs passing defense allows 252.7 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. However, they’ve improved since the beginning of the season when they ranked dead last. While I think Jeudy is an extremely talented receiver, it makes no sense that the Broncos don't get the ball in his hands more.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Jeudy should sit.