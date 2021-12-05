Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in a big divisional matchup on Sunday Night Football. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton has been an extremely reliable receiver since the Broncos drafted him back in 2018. The Broncos have done a great job building a strong receiving core in Denver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

In 11 games this season, Sutton has 45 receptions for 634 yards and two touchdowns. While his numbers are decent, his best weeks have been from way earlier on in the season. It’s clear that Denver is relying on the run game much more.

The Kansas City Chiefs passing defense allows 252.7 passing yards per game which ranks 24th in the NFL. However, they’ve improved since the beginning of the season when they ranked dead last. I expect another quiet week from Sutton as the Broncos will be keeping the ball on the ground in this big divisional rivalry.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Sutton should sit.