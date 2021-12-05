Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes started this season off with some major struggles. The last few weeks it has seemed like he's back to normal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

This season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,200 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. In the last three games, he’s thrown just one interception, which is good given the season he’s had so far. I would expect to see Tyreek Hill to have a breakout game this week.

The Denver Broncos passing defense allows 224.2 yards per game which ranks 10th in the NFL. They’ve done a great job forcing turnovers this season as they’ve had an interception in four straight games. I still expect Mahomes to have a big game, but he could throw a few interceptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Mahomes should start. In DFS, you should be able to find someone much cheaper for similar value.