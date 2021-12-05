Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been such a crucial piece to this Chiefs offense in just his two seasons there.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

In six games, Edwards-Helaire has 77 carries for 367 yards and a touchdown. After suffering a knee injury against the Bills, Edwards-Helaire missed five games. In his first game back last week, he had 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. This was surprising given the fact Andy Reid talked about giving him one more week off throughout the week.

The Denver Broncos run defense allows 106.6 yards per game which ranks 12th in the NFL. It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs offensive game plan is. While we know Mahomes will be throwing the ball a ton, expect Edwards-Helaire to get the ball a ton in the red zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Edwards-Helaire should start.