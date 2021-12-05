 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe ahead of the Miami Dolphins Week 13 matchup against the New York Giants.

By BenHall1
Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates with Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants on Sunday. Tight end Mike Gesicki is the main guy in Miami, however Drew Smythe plays a major role in the offense as well.

So far, Gesicki has 52 receptions for 596 and two touchdowns. Smythe has 25 receptions for 253 yards. Gesicki has played better but Smythe has done a good job with his role.

The New York Giants passing defense allows 243.1 which ranks 17th in the NFL. Their secondary has dealt with injuries and that has hurt them a ton. Aside from last week, the Giants have had major struggles stopping tight ends. There will be fewer targets to go around with DeVante Parker returning from injured reserve, but I fully expect Gesicki to get the ball a ton this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gesicki should start. In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Smythe should sit.

