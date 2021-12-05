 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mike Glennon start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Daniel Jones ahead of the New York Giants Week 13 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Mike Glennon #2 hands off the ball to Devontae Booker #28 of the New York Giants during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 44-20. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New York Giants will head into Week 13 vs. the Miami Dolphins with a different signal caller. QB Daniel Jones has a neck injury and has been ruled out vs. the Dolphins. As a result, Mike Glennon will be under center for the G-Men. Let’s look at his fantasy football outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Mike Glennon

Glennon has made one appearance this season in Week 5 vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Jones was knocked out of the game and Glennon came in, throwing for 196 yards, a TD and 2 INTs in a 44-20 loss. The Dolphins allow 262.5 passing yards per game on the season, so this is a pretty decent matchup on paper. It’s still hard to envision Glennon succeeding much in a spot start. If you’re desperate, you could do worse than Glennon (Andy Dalton, Zach Wilson, etc). If you’re in a crazy 16-team league and need an injury replacement, Glennon may not be a bad streamer. Other than that, he’s probably worth staying away from.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit.

