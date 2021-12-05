Mike Glennon start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants will head into Week 13 vs. the Miami Dolphins with a different signal caller. QB Daniel Jones has a neck injury and has been ruled out vs. the Dolphins. As a result, Mike Glennon will be under center for the G-Men. Let’s look at his fantasy football outlook for this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Mike Glennon

Glennon has made one appearance this season in Week 5 vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Jones was knocked out of the game and Glennon came in, throwing for 196 yards, a TD and 2 INTs in a 44-20 loss. The Dolphins allow 262.5 passing yards per game on the season, so this is a pretty decent matchup on paper. It’s still hard to envision Glennon succeeding much in a spot start. If you’re desperate, you could do worse than Glennon (Andy Dalton, Zach Wilson, etc). If you’re in a crazy 16-team league and need an injury replacement, Glennon may not be a bad streamer. Other than that, he’s probably worth staying away from.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit.