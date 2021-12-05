Albert Wilson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants on Sunday. Wide receiver Albert Wilson has had a quiet season and it is due to take even more of a hit with the Dolphins getting healthier at the receiver position.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Albert Wilson

This season, Wilson has 20 receptions for 178 yards on the season. His best game by far was his Week 10 performance. Against the Ravens, he had four receptions for 87 yards. The Dolphins have activated No. 1 receiver DeVante Parker off IR. That coupled with Jaylen Waddle’s emergence, and I don’t think Wilson will do much this week.

The New York Giants passing defense allows 243.1 which ranks 17th in the NFL. Their secondary has dealt with injuries and that has hurt them a ton. Wilson may have a few receptions, but I don’t see him doing any real damage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should sit.