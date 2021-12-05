Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants on Sunday. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was a top 10 draft pick for the Dolphins in this past years draft. He has lived up to the high expectations so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

This season, he has 77 receptions for 759 yards and four touchdowns. Last week against the Carolina Panthers, Waddle had nine receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. By far his best game of the season and I expect him to build off that performance. The Dolphins have activated DeVante Parker off injured reserve, but against a depleted and mediocre Giants defense, there should be a fair amount of targets to go around.

The New York Giants passing defense allows 243.1 which ranks 17th in the NFL. Their secondary has dealt with injuries and that has hurt them a ton. I don't expect them to have any chance of shutting Waddle down.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Waddle should start.