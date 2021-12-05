Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants on Sunday. Running back Myles Gaskin started the season off slow, but he’s played a major role in the Dolphins success lately.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

In 12 games, Gaskin has 129 carries for 482 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 43 receptions for 212 yards and four touchdowns. At one point, there were a ton of people dropping Gaskin in their fantasy leagues, but he gets the ball a ton in the red zone and should continue to have some success.

The New York Giants run defense allows 127.7 yards per game which ranks 26th in the NFL. I think this could be a game where we see Gaskin have 20 carries. It’s clear that running the ball against the Giants works. It wouldn’t make sense fort the Dolphins to not give him the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gaskin should start.