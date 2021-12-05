Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Giants on Sunday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had an up and down season to say the least. Recently, he’s been playing his best football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

This season, he’s thrown for 1,701 yards and 10 touchdowns with six interceptions. His QBR is 57.7 which ranks 8th in the NFL. Tua was forced to miss three games with a hand injury earlier on this season. After starting the season 1-7, Tua and the Dolphins have won four straight and are now back in the hunt for the playoffs.

The New York Giants passing defense allows 243.1 which ranks 17th in the NFL. Their secondary has dealt with injuries. I would expect Tua and the Dolphins offense to have some success. The big guy to watch out for will be Jaylen Waddle.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Tagovailoa should sit. However, in DFS, he’s a good value pick and could work if you need a cheap option at quarterback.