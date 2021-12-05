Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

This week will mark New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s third game back from an injury that kept him out of action between Week 5 and Week 10. He saw an uptick in his workload last week, something that bodes well for his status going forward. Barkley is likely to see another bump in touches this week against the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards last week against the Eagles. He also caught four passes on five targets for another 13 yards. It wasn’t much to look at from a fantasy football perspective, but at least he’s settling back into the Giants’ offense.

There are a couple more factors working in Barkley’s favor this week. First, quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury and will not play. The Giants will surely run more with Mike Glennon under center. Second, the Giants play the Miami Dolphins, a team that’s been pretty good against the pass. In Miami’s last four games, only one team has thrown for more than 210 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barkley is a solid start this week.