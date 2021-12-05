Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants wide receiver situation is in a state of flux right now. Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney are battling injuries this week and unlikely to play. That could leave Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton competing for last man standing for this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins. It’s a tricky situation for fantasy football lineup decisions, too.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay lead the team in receiving last week against the Eagles. Targeted seven times, he came away with just three catches for 50 yards.

Shepard did not practice Wednesday and was was limited on Thursday and Friday, while Toney sat out all three practices this week. Both receivers are listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game. When Shepard is playing, he typically lead the receivers in targets, making him the most viable fantasy option. But if he’s out this week, Golladay would be the next best bet. The Giants are going to be without Daniel Jones due to a neck injury, which could take away the fantasy appeal for anyone involved in this passing game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Shepard and Toney are both out of action this week, Golladay would be the go-to once again. However, against the Dolphins pass defense, it’s probably best to avoid any Giants receiver this week.