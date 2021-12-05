Evan Engram start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram faces an interesting week. With the primary members of the team’s passing game, most of them at any rate, all dealing with injuries that leave their status in doubt for this Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, Engram has the chance for a decent game. But it’s a big risk for fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Evan Engram

Engram caught three passes on six targets last week against the Eagles. He came away with 37 yards. Those numbers are about in line with where Engram’s been for most games this season. He’s only scored two touchdowns, which further limits his fantasy appeal.

However, the Giants could be without Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney again this week, opening up more targets for Engram. They will be starting backup quarterback Mike Glennon as Daniel Jones deals with a neck injury. With Glennon under center, Engram could benefit from some even more risk-averse passing. Still, it’s a risk.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Engram probably isn’t a bad start if you’re desperate.