Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are battling a long list of injuries this week. The passing game is really hurting with two receivers looking iffy to suit up and quarterback Daniel Jones being ruled out due to a neck injury. That’s going to be a drag on wide receiver Darius Slayton’s already tenuous fantasy status.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton had 40 yards on three catches last week, trailing only Kenny Golladay in receiving yards. Sterling Shepard and Kadarius Toney missed that game, leaving Slayton as the second option behind Golladay. That could happen again this week. Toney did not practice this week and is listed as doubtful. Shepard sat out Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday, and is also listed as doubtful for the game. If either player beat the odds and returned to action this week, it would mean fewer looks for Slayton.

And yet even if Slayton is the de facto No. 2 again this week, the Giants are playing a tough Miami Dolphins pass defense, and they will be starting Mike Glennon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Slayton and avoid anyone involved in the Giants passing game this week.