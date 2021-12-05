Jaguars vs. Rams game picks, best bets for Week 13 NFL season

In one of four games during the 4 p.m. ET window in Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars will go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET/FOX).

The Jaguars (2-9) have lost four out of their last five games, which includes a seven-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home. The Rams (7-4) are riding a three-game losing streak after they lost 36-28 to the Green Bay Packers last week. Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jaguars-Rams in Week 13 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Rams odds

Spread: Rams -12.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Jaguars +460, Rams -650

Our picks for Jaguars vs. Rams

Pick against the spread: Rams -12.5

The Rams are in need of a win after taking another defeat last week. Luckily for them, they have the Jaguars on the schedule, who are 0-4 on the road and have been outscored 12.3 points per game. However, Los Angeles is 0-5 against the spread in their last five games, which does not inspire a lot of confidence to pick them to cover. Also, when they’ve been favored by double digits this season, they are 0-2 ATS but 2-0 straight up. As for the Jags, they are 2-0 ATS when they are listed as double-digit underdogs.

Could Trevor Lawrence pull off the upset of the year on the road? It’s possible as we’ve seen this season in the NFL. However, I think the Rams’ defense gets after the rookie quarterback and Matthew Stafford gets the offense trending back in the right direction.

Over/under: Under 48

Both of these teams are on the opposite sides of the spectrum when it comes to the over this season. The Rams are one of the more profitable teams in the NFL with an over record of 6-4. As for the Jaguars, they are towards the bottom of the barrel with a 2-9 over record. Along those same lines, the point total has gone under in six of the Jaguars’ last six games.

Preferred player prop: Updated once prop lines are listed

