How to watch Washington vs. Raiders NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Las Vegas Raiders. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The WFT was able to pick up a big win over the Seattle Seahawks on MNF in Week 12. It was the team’s third straight win to pull to 5-6 on the season, not too far off of the NFC East lead and right in the middle of the hunt for the 6-seed and the wild card. RB Antonio Gibson is starting to get hot, running for at least 95 yards in back-to-back games, including 146 combined yards last week.

The Raiders sort of saved their season in Week 12 on Thanksgiving with an OT win over the Cowboys to move to 6-5. The win ended a three-game skid. Las Vegas is among six teams within 1.0 game of each other in the AFC Wild Card standings. The Raiders still have a shot at the AFC West, but it’s going to be tough to beat out the Chiefs, Broncos and Chargers.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: WAS +115, LVR -135