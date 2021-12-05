Best DFS lineup strategy for Broncos-Chiefs on Sunday night

One game separates the first-place Kansas City Chiefs from every other team in the bunched-up AFC West. The Denver Broncos will head to KC on Sunday night with a golden opportunity to knock off the reigning two-time AFC champs. One small problem: Denver hasn’t beaten the Chiefs in more than six years.

Injuries

Melvin Gordon, RB, Broncos

Gordon hasn’t practiced this week, as of Friday. Head coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that the veteran back is 50-50 to play against the Chiefs because of hip and shoulder injuries.

Captain’s Chair

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Kelce’s matchup on paper isn’t great; Denver has allowed the fifth-fewest DraftKings points per game to tight ends. But we’re talking about Travis Kelce, who has recorded at least 17 DK points in each of the past three games. With 8-12 targets headed his way, you should feel comfortable to pay up for Kelce to be your captain at $15,000 this week.

Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos

The Broncos should put everything on Williams’ plate if Gordon can’t suit up. He will help keep the Chiefs’ offense off the field and has shown big-play ability in his rookie season. KC’s run defense is in the middle of the pack and has given up the eighth-most receptions to opposing backs. Williams caught three balls for 57 yards last week, and the Broncos should utilize him more in that area this week. His captain price is $11,400.

Value Plays

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos — $7,200

None of the Broncos’ wideouts did anything of note last week in their win over the Chargers. Granted, they didn’t really have to do much after Denver grabbed an early 14-0 lead and then went into a shell, attempting only 18 passes on the day. Odds are Denver will have to ask more of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on Sunday night, and in Denver’s two games prior to Week 12, Jeudy saw 17 targets, catching 12. He creates mismatches coming out of the slot and should be garner plenty of looks in a fine matchup.

Darrel Williams, RB, KC — $2,000

Williams is a good option if you want to create some cap space and load up on all of the Chiefs’ stars in this game. Yes, the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire has turned Williams back into a second-stringer as he touched the ball only six times for 26 total yards in Week 11. However, he was still on the field for more than half the snaps — pretty close to the rate he was playing at as KC’s starter. The Broncos’ run defense is nothing special, and Williams won’t have to do much against them with his 6-10 touches to make him worth your while at this low price.