Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 13 SNF matchup: Broncos vs. Chiefs

To end the night in the NFL, we have an AFC West matchup in primetime between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The Broncos (6-5) have won three out of their last four games, which includes a 28-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Chiefs (7-4) have won four-straight games since losing 27-3 on the road to the Tennessee Titans in October. Kansas City is looking to win their fourth consecutive game at Arrowhead this season. Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Chiefs, Week 13 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Chiefs are -8 favorites. 55% of the handle is on the Chiefs to cover and 54% of bets are being placed on the Broncos to cover.

Is the public right? If this was a month ago, it would be hard to back the Chiefs to cover this eight-point spread. However, since their loss to the Titans, Kansas City has won their last four games by 11.5 points per game. The Chiefs have won an incredible 11 straight games over the Broncos and Andy Reid is 19-3 after the bye in his career. However, Kansas City is 1-5 ATS this season when they are the home dogs.

As for the Broncos, they’re getting healthy and should be able to keep it close with Teddy Bridgewater under center. Denver will not have Melvin Gordon for tonight’s game, which means more snaps for rookie Javonte Williams. The Broncos are 1-1 ATS this season as road underdogs and 3-2 against the spread on the road. This game will not be a blowout, take the Broncos.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 46.5. 56% of the handle and 52% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? The public seems to be on the right side with the under play on the total for the SNF. The total has gone under in nine of Denver’s last 11 games this season and their defense is only giving up 17.8 points per game. Meanwhile, for the Chiefs, the total has gone under in five out of their last six games.

Betting the moneyline: The Chiefs are home favorites with moneyline odds at -380. Moneyline odds for the Broncos are at +290. 77% of the handle and 86% of bets are being placed on the Chiefs to win.

Is the public right? As we noted, Andy Reid teams after the bye are tremendous and a sure fire bet to win. But as we’ve seen in the NFL this season, anything can happen on a week-to-week basis. The last time we saw the Broncos on the road, they defeated the Cowboys 30-16 in Week 9. That being said, the public is right to go with the Chiefs on the moneyline.

