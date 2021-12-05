Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend after just their third win of the season. They’ll try and turn it into a winning streak, but it won’t be easy against Philly’s tough pass defense.

Jets WR Jamison Crowder has been a solid contributor at times this season when he can stay on the field. But should fantasy managers trust him enough to insert him in their fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder has played in just eight of the Jets 11 games this season, missing the first three games due to a groin injury. Since then, he’s been solid, if unremarkable. His high-yardage mark for the season is 84 and he’s hit paydirt just two times so far. Last week should be a cause for concern for fantasy managers, though.

He saw his snap count dip below 50% for the first time all season and also got only one target, which he caught for five yards. The Eagles defense ranks third in the NFL in terms of fewest fantasy points allowed to opposing WRs, so it could be a tough day for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though the Jets need production out of their WRs with Corey Davis likely out this week, don’t expect it from Crowder. Last week’s limited action should give pause to fantasy owners.

Sit him.