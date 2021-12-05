 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gardner Minshew start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Gardner Minshew ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets.

By Jovan C. Alford
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew throws on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field.
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the New York Jets hoping to register a win to keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. The Eagles have closed the gap slightly with the Cowboys struggling over the last few weeks but need a win to have a realistic chance at overtaking Dallas in the final three weeks. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, it’ll have to roll with Gardner Minshew at quarterback as Jalen Hurts is sidelined.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew is somewhat of a cult figure in football circles. His lifestyle and playing style lead to a lot of memes, jokes and fun. It did also lead to some winning for the Jaguars, but the quarterback was average at best in a lot of his games. The matchup is favorable but Minshew hasn’t been in significant action for a while. It’s hard to trust him as a fantasy streamer, even with the Jets defense opposite him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to leave Minshew out of fantasy lineups this week.

