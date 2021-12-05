Gardner Minshew start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles will be taking on the New York Jets hoping to register a win to keep pace with the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East. The Eagles have closed the gap slightly with the Cowboys struggling over the last few weeks but need a win to have a realistic chance at overtaking Dallas in the final three weeks. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, it’ll have to roll with Gardner Minshew at quarterback as Jalen Hurts is sidelined.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Gardner Minshew

Minshew is somewhat of a cult figure in football circles. His lifestyle and playing style lead to a lot of memes, jokes and fun. It did also lead to some winning for the Jaguars, but the quarterback was average at best in a lot of his games. The matchup is favorable but Minshew hasn’t been in significant action for a while. It’s hard to trust him as a fantasy streamer, even with the Jets defense opposite him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to leave Minshew out of fantasy lineups this week.