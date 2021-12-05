Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders looked solid in his second game off of injured reserve. Sanders will try to put together another good performance on Sunday against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders was able to pickup where he left off in Week 11 against the Saints and turned in 64 yards on nine carries last week. The former Penn State running back exited the game in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and is questionable to play against the Jets.

If Sanders can play and isn’t hampered by his ankle injury, then we should except another solid game on Sunday afternoon. In his last two games, Sanders is averaging 6.5 yards per carry, which is excellent. The Jets have allowed 20 rushing touchdowns and 128.7 rushing yards per game this season. New York has also given up a league-worst 28.5 fantasy points per game to running backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If healthy, Sanders should start on Sunday afternoon against the Jets as either a RB1 or RB2, depending on your roster.