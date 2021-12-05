Boston Scott start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has played an integral role in the team’s rushing attack over the last month. Scott will look to make some plays in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, but he is dealing with a non-COVID illness that cost him all three practices this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

Scott had an uncharacteristic fumble in last week’s loss against the New York Giants. But he still had a solid performance with 64 yards on 15 carries and two receptions for eight yards. The 5-foot-6 running back is a versatile weapon out of the backfield for the Eagles, who can be a factor in the running and receiving games.

In his last five games, Scott has recorded at least 10 carries in four games. The only game he did not have double-digit carries was in Week 11 against New Orleans, where he had six carries for 16 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This is a tough call with the illness. Scott would be a strong start given the number of snaps he’d be looking at. The illness leaves him in question and it’s unclear how much it will slow him, if at all. Keep an eye out for an update Sunday morning. If he plays, he’s worth a flex.