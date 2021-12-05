Jalen Reagor start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles have serious ground to cover after a ho-hum performance against the New York Giants last Sunday. Jalen Reagor saw a team-high seven targets, but connected with Jalen Hurts on just two catches for 31 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

There’s no way to sugarcoat it, the entire Eagles offense looked pitiful in Week 12. In what should’ve been a very winnable game — one that the Giants nearly handed over several times — the Eagles passing attack revolved around Reagor, instead of the team’s two best receiving weapons DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Hopefully head coach Nick Sirianni does not repeat that strategy against the New York Jets in Week 13.

Reagor’s two devastating drops during the final drive in the fourth quarter pretty much sum up his entire 2021-22 campaign. He’s not a fantasy option in any format.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Reagor in all formats.