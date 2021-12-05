DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to pick up the pieces from last week’s disaster against the New York Giants, fantasy managers are curious about what to do with DeVonta Smith ahead of Week 13.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

The Eagles played arguably their ugliest game of the season in last Sunday’s 13-7 loss to the New York Giants. Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions, only connecting with Smith for two catches. In recent outings, Smith has rarely shown an issue beating his man one-on-one with his route running, so the reason for his quiet day can be pointed at Hurts or the coaching staff. The bottom line is their game plan was noticeably shaky from the first drive.

Smith is the overall WR26 in standard fantasy leagues. He’s racked up 48 catches on 78 targets for 686 yards and four touchdowns in the 2021-22 campaign. The former Heisman winner was riding a three-game streak of 60-plus receiving yards going into last Sunday’s matchup. He should bounce back strong against the Jets’ porous defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Smith as borderline WR2/3 if he suits up this week.