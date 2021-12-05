Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles are in dire need of a spark in Week 13, after an embarrassing performance against the New York Giants last Sunday. Dallas Goedert caught one pass on three targets for no yards in the 13-7 loss.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

The Eagles offense looked flat-out bad in Week 12. They threw the football 31 times, completing only 14. Jalen Hurts forced himself into three costly interceptions, and the coaching staff went into the matchup totally unprepared for what the Giants had in store. It’s time for head coach Nick Sirianni to get his $57 million tight end involved.

The potential breakout game couldn’t be more palpable for Goedert. The goose egg he laid against the New York defense was more so because of bad game planning, play calling and quarterbacking. The 26-year-old pass catcher is the overall TE14 in fantasy football entering the new week, and gets the Jets’ bottom-tier defense on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goedert is now the third-highest paid tight end in football, and this could be the first game that the Eagles treat him as such. Start him.