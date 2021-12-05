Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

With an injury to Corey Davis, New York Jets rookie wideout Elijah Moore will more than likely be the featured receiver this week as the Jets take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moore has had a solid season so far during his first in the pros. But should fantasy managers start him this week, especially considering the added presses that’ll be on his shoulders without Davis on the other side?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore is the second leading pass-catcher on the Jets, with just Davis a few yards in front of him. Though Davis is dealing with a groin injury and isn’t expected to play this week. The situation was the same last week and Moore had a solid game, catching four passes for 46 yards. Still, he’s been on fire over the last four weeks, totaling 314 yards and four touchdowns on 22 catches.

The Eagles pass defense is among the best in the NFL, though. They rank third allowing just 28 fantasy points per game to an opposing teams entire WR unit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the troublesome matchup, Moore should still get a ton of chances this week. The Jets are dealing with an injury to their RB1 as well, so the passing game should be a big emphasis even against Philly.

Start Moore, especially in PPR leagues.