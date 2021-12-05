Ty Johnson, Austin Walker start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, ranking 27th. But do they have a chance for a big game this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles?

Their run game has had to shoulder a heavy load with a rookie quarterback under center. Two guys who have been needed to step up in the absence of Michael Carter are running backs Ty Johnson and Austin Walker. Should fantasy managers look to them to add a piece to their lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RBs Ty Johnson, Austin Walker

Ty Johnson has been with New York the entire season and has appeared in every game so far this season. Still, he hasn’t done a ton even while he’s gotten consistent touches. This season he has just 148 rushing yards and one score, though he does add a lot out of the backfield as a pass catcher, contributing 25 catches for 271 yards and two scores. That’s a huge asset for a young QB to have.

Walker just joined the team last week after Michael Carter went down with an ankle injury. In the win over Houston, he got nine carries for 38 yards and a score. Though it is tough to know exactly what his role will be going forward since there’s such a small sample size.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Jets are going to go with a three man rotation at RB this week, with Johnson, Walker and Tevin Coleman. Johnson is clearly the pass-catching threat while Coleman will probably get the most carries. It’s still unclear where he fits in the gameplan.

Start Johnson, he can provide a lot of value in a PPR league as a pass catcher.

Sit Walker, the sample size is too small and the logjam in the backfield is too big to risk starting him.