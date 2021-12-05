Tevin Coleman start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman had a bit of a breakout game last week in their win against the Houston Texans.

He got the biggest workload of the season, but is it something he should be expected to replicate? Here’s what fantasy managers should do with the seventh-year vet out of Indiana.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Tevin Coleman

Coleman worked his way into the Jets regular rotation early in the season, but got the lion’s share of touches out of the backfield last week. It was the first time all season Coleman saw more than nine carries, getting 16 on the ground and also making two catches out of the backfield. Still, while he got more chances, the production wasn’t necessarily there. He gained just 70 total yards from scrimmage on 18 total touches.

The Eagles defense does struggle against opposing running backs, allowing over 25 fantasy points per game to the position group on average. Plus Michael Carter, the Jets normal RB1, isn’t expected to play this week because of an ankle injury, so the opportunities should still be there for Coleman.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While the chances should be there, it’s a big risk to plug Coleman in your lineup this week. He has just 185 total yards on the ground this season and has yet to score a touchdown. He’ll get RB1 playing time this week, but he hasn’t proven he can seize that opportunity

Sit him.