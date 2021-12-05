Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off a win last week and will try and string together a small win streak when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

New York QB Zach Wilson returned from injury last week, playing his first game in five weeks. He was serviceable but didn’t have anything pop off the page in terms of stats. Still, now that he got his feet wet again, should fantasy managers consider starting him this week against Philly?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

It’s far too early to call Wilson a bust, but he really hasn’t done anything remarkable since arriving in the pros this season. His Week 4 win over Tennessee was by far his best performance of the season, tossing for 297 yards and two scores. But since then, he’s failed to even hit the 200-yard mark. Last week against Houston, he threw for just 145 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

The Eagles defense is solid too, ranking 17th in the NFL in terms of limiting opposing QBs fantasy production. He’s already playing at a below average level and has some injuries around him that will make life tough for the rookie.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wilson still hasn’t really given any fantasy managers a reason to start him yet. Until he can replicate that Titans game on a semi-consistent basis, he’s better off on the bench.

Sit him