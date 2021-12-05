11 Arizona vs. Oregon State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 11 Arizona Wildcats are the one of two Pac-12 basketball teams yet to play a conference game to this point of the season, but that will change when they head on the road to take on the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday, December 5th.

Arizona is off to a 6-0 start in Tommy Lloyd’s first season in charge of the program. The Wildcats’ biggest win came in the Roman Main Event tournament last weekend when they handled the then-No. 4 Michigan Wolverines fairly easily. Four players are averaging double-digit points, led by Azuolas Tubelis’ 16.5 points per game.

Oregon State has gotten off to a brutal start to their season as they will enter Sunday’s matchup with a 1-7 record and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. The Beavers have lost several close matchups already, and they just lost forward Rodrigue Andela for the next few months with a broken bone in his foot. Oregon State will need to regroup quickly because this could year could get even uglier this season.

How to watch Arizona vs. Oregon State

When: Sunday, December 5th, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Arizona -11.5

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Arizona -11.5

The Wildcats had a game canceled on them earlier this week, so they’re even more rested than normal. And Oregon State has already lost to Stanford ... wait a minute, I’m being told that’s actually Samford, the SoCon school in Birmingham.

Bet on beatings until they give you a reason not to.

