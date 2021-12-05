Coastal Carolina faces Northern Illinois in 2021 Cure Bowl

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in the 2021 Cure Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec 17, 2021. The game will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Coastal Carolina (10-2, 6-2 Sun Belt)

The Chanticleers finished a game behind the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Sun Belt East to miss out on a spot in the conference championship game. Jamey Chadwell runs one of the most unique offenses in the country, and there’s a reason why he has been mentioned for quite a few opportunities during this wild 2021 coaching carousel. The Chanticleers rank No. 2 nationally in yards per play against FBS opponents and scored at least 35 points eight times this season.

N Illinois (9-4, 6-2 MAC)

The Huskies won the MAC Championship Game for the second time in the last four seasons by taking down the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday afternoon in Detroit. Northern Illinois runs the ball a ton in their offense as 62.4% of snaps are rushing attempts, one of the highest rates in the country. The Huskies can be beat defensively as they rank among the worst in all of college football on opponent yards per play.