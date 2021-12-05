Liberty faces Eastern Michigan in 2021 LendingTree Bowl, per report

The Liberty Flames and Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in the 2021 LendingTree Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 5:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec 18, 2021. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Hugh Freeze continues to show he can coach college football very well as the Flames are headed to a bowl game for the third consecutive season in his three years at Liberty. Quarterback Malik Willis continues to get a ton of love from the NFL Draft community. The Auburn Tigers transfer played his second season as a starter and completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,626 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Flames have also played very well defensively as they ranked inside the top 15 in opponent yards per play heading into conference championship weekend.

The Eagles are bowl eligible for the third year in a row, not including a six-game season in 2020. Eastern Michigan continues to be a solid MAC program under Chris Creighton, who is in his eighth season and successfully rebuilt the team to being competitive in the conference. Ben Bryant completed 68.8% of his passes for 2,921 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, though the defense has struggled as they rank outside the top 100 in opponent yards per play.