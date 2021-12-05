Report: Oregon State faces Utah State in 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

The Oregon State Beavers and Utah State Aggies will face off in the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game will air on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Beavers are among the underrated programs on the rise with an impressive coaching job from Jonathan Smith, who continues to elevate Oregon State. The Beavers are in their first bowl game since the 2013 season because of an offense that had a fantastic season, ranking inside the top 15 in yards per play heading into conference championship weekend. Defense needs work, but it’s hard not to be excited if you’re a fan.

Blake Anderson wins the Mountain West title in his first season in Logan with a surprising 46-13 blowout of favored San Diego State in the MWC Championship Game. Quarterback Logan Bonner was a force after following Anderson from Arkansas State, with 3554 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021. Brandon Bowling and Derek Wright combined for over 1500 yards receiving and 20 TD’s themselves, and this is a balanced attack that is peaking at the correct time.