Ball State faces Georgia State in 2021 Camellia Bowl

Ball State and Georgia State will meet at Cramton Bowl Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama for the 2021 Camellia Bowl.

By David Fucillo

General view of the Camellia Bowl trophies during the matchup between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Ohio Bobcats on December 19, 2015 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

The Ball State Cardinals and Georgia State Panthers will face off in the 2021 Camellia Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Cramton Bowl Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 25th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Ball State (6-6, 4-4 MAC)

The Cardinals needed a victory in the final game of the regular season to become bowl eligible, and they did it by beating the Buffalo Bulls 20-3 in a rematch of last year’s MAC Championship Game. Ball State got off to a slow start, losing each of their first three matchups against FBS opponents by double digits before winning three in a row to get back on track. The Cardinals’ struggles have come on offense as they average just 4.8 yards per play against FBS opponents, the third fewest in the conference.

Georgia State (7-5, 6-2 Sun Belt)

The Panthers are back in a bowl game for the third consecutive year and finished the regular season a game behind the Appalachian State Mountaineers for the top spot in the Sun Belt East. The Panthers strength comes in running the ball, as they rank No. 3 among Sun Belt teams in yards per rush attempt. Georgia State closed out the season winning six of their last seven games including three consecutive victories.

