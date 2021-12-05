 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Missouri faces Army in 2021 Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri and Army will meet at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas for the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl.

By David Fucillo

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Tauskie Dove (86) during a game between the Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers on November 20, 2021, at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia MO Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Missouri Tigers and Army Black Knights will face off in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 22nd. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Year 2 under Eliah Drinkwitz was a success considering the Tigers became eligible for a bowl. However, there were still some disappointing losses and signs that the Tigers still have a long way to go. RB Tyler Badie is an all-around star but the real concern for Missouri fans is quarterback play. Will we see the youngsters in action for the bowl game?

The Black Knights still have a regular season game to go against the Navy Midshipmen next Saturday before moving on to their bowl game. Army had an impressive season and won each of their last four matchups. The Black Knights ran the ball on 87.5% of offensive snaps, which is the highest rate in the entire country. They can certainly struggle defensively but with their style of play, Army can give just about any team issues with their offense.

