Report: North Texas faces Miami (OH) in 2021 Frisco Football Classic

North Texas and Miami (OH) will face off in the 2021 Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl, per reports. The game will take place at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is currently scheduled on Thursday, December 23rd. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The Mean Green are back in a bowl game for the fifth time in the last six seasons, and they did it in impressive fashion. After a 1-6 start, North Texas needed to rattle off five wins in a row to qualify. They pulled it off in the final game of the regular season by beating the UTSA Roadrunners, which were ranked No. 22 at the time. The Mean Green scored at least 30 points in four of the five games in this streak.

The RedHawks fell just short of reaching the MAC Championship as they lost to the Kent State Golden Flash 48-47 in overtime in the regular season finale for the top spot in the East division. Miami had a relatively solid season offensively as they went into conference championship weekend ranked No. 35 in yards per play against FBS opponents, though the defense has struggled a bit. Quarterback Brett Gabbert finished the regular season with a 24:6 touchdown:interception ratio.