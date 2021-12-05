Report: Kent State will face Wyoming in 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

The Kent State Golden Flashes and Wyoming Cowboys will face off in the 2021 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Brett McMurphy reports. The game will take place at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 21st. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Kent State (7-6, 6-2 MAC)

The Golden Flashes won four of their last five regular-season games to clinch the top spot of the MAC East. Unfortunately for Kent State, they came up short of a conference title in a 41-23 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday. The Golden Flashes’ strength is certainly on the offensive side of the ball as they rank outside the top 100 in opponent yards per play as a defense. Dustin Crum put together another solid season of running this offense as he completed 65% of his throws for 2,794 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Wyoming (6-6, 2-6 Mountain West)

The Cowboys got off to a 4-0 start in 2021 before losing each of their next four games. Wyoming split their final four to become bowl eligible for the fourth time in the last six years. The Cowboys play good defense and run the ball on more than 60% of their offensive snaps, which is among the highest rates in the country. Wyoming wasn’t able to do a whole lot in the passing game no matter who lined up at quarterback.