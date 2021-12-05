Tulsa faces Old Dominion in 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in the 2021 Myrtle Beach Bowl. The game will take place at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, December 20th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Tulsa (6-6, 5-3 AAC)

The Golden Hurricane became bowl eligible in impressive fashion with an impressive regular season finale win over the SMU Mustangs. Tulsa trailed 17-0 late in the second quarter but went on a 31-0 run in a little more than a quarter of play in a 34-31 victory. The Golden Hurricane qualified for a bowl game for the second consecutive season, but the issue has been turnovers as Davis Brin threw 16 interceptions this year, which is the most in the country.

Old Dominion (6-6, 5-3 Conference USA)

The Monarchs have one of the most underrated stories of the season. Old Dominion was the only FBS team in a conference that did not play football in 2020 and went 1-11 the previous year. Nobody could’ve expected the Monarchs to reach a bowl game, but they did it for the second time since the team moved up to the FBS level in 2014. This was an impressive first season for head coach Ricky Rahne, who was hired in December 2019.