Marshall faces Louisiana in 2021 New Orleans Bowl

The Marshall Thundering Herd and Louisiana Rajun Cajuns will face off in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl, per Brett McMurphy. The game will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 9:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 18th. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

Marshall (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA)

The Thundering Herd had no issues becoming bowl eligible for the eighth time in the last nine seasons including each of the last five as they started off the year with a 6-3 record. Marshall was among few teams that ranked inside the top 30 in yards per play on both sides of the ball heading into conference championship weekend. Grant Wells completed 66.8% of passes for 3,433 yards, and Rasheen Ali rushed for 1,241 yards with 20 touchdowns, which is tied for the most in the country.

Louisiana (12-1, 8-0 Sun Belt)

It’s been another successful season for the Rajun Cajuns, who will have to replace Billy Napier as he leaves for Florida. Louisiana-Lafayette has become a Sun Belt powerhouse over the last few seasons, and it’ll be interesting to see if the next coach can keep that success going. Napier won’t coach the bowl game, so that will be a storyline surrounding this program heading into bowl season.